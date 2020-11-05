The GBP/USD is bullish and we can see big swings happening. This is expected as the GBP isvery volatile during the crisis period.

As already explained, we have a triple crisis. US elections, BREXIT and COVID-19. Headline risk is big for the pound. Judging from the latest movements, I expect the GBP to go further up.

1.2900-20 is the POC zone. Any retracement might be used for a fresh buying. If the price closes above 1.3045 we will possibly see a continuation up. Targets are 1.3109 and 1.3148. For me, today is buying the dip.