The euro currency has started to turn lower against the US dollar during the European session, after bulls failed to surpass the pivotal 1.1900 resistance level. Technical analysis shows that EURUSD dip buyers may be waiting around the 1.1840 or 1.1790 levels this week. Alternatively, if EURUSD bulls can break the 1.1900 resistance level then a rally towards the 1.1940 level remains possible.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1810 and 1.1790 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1900 and 1.1940 levels.