During Tuesday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate raised to the psychological level at 1.3250.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1.3160. In this case the pair could target the resistance level—the weekly R2, located at 1.3386.

Meanwhile, note that the exchange rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R1 at 1.3270. Thus, a reversal south could occur, and the rate could decline to the support area formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3030/1.3100 range.