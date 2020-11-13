Litecoin has broken above the $62.00 resistance level as the popular cryptocurrency starts to build short-term upside momentum. Technical analysis shows that a bullish breakout from a large triangle pattern on the lower time frames is close to taking place. Should a confirmed breakout take place then the LTCUSD pair could start to surge towards the $70.00 level, at a minimum.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $60.00 level, key resistance is found at the $63.00 and the $70.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $57.00, sellers may test the $53.00 and $50.00 support levels.