The euro currency continues to press towards the 1.1900 level against the US dollar, as traders continue to buy into any price dips. Technical analysis highlights that the 1.1900 level as the major area bulls need to break in order to achieve the target of 1.1935 level. Traders that are bearish towards the EURUSD pair will look for multiple technical rejections from the 1.1900 area as a potential selling opportunity.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1850 level, key support is found at the 1.1720 and 1.1760 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1850 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1900 and 1.1935 levels.