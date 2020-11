The common European currency declined by 51 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 122.64 during the Asian session on Thursday.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the bottom border of the channel pattern, a surge towards the 123.40 level could be expected during the following trading session.

However, a resistance level at 123.20 area could provide a barrier for bullish traders within this session.