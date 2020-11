The NZD/USD positive trend continues. Bulls have been in the zig-zag wave since 0.6580 zone and we should expect even more continuation to the upside.

At this point we see a confluence withing the POC zone 0.6882-0.6889. A rejection off the zone should aim for 0.6920 followed by 0.6945. A close above 0.6945 should move the market move up to 0.6978. Today is profit taking day so get ready for two way price action as buying the dips continues.