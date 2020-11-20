Pivot (invalidation): 41.55

Our preference Long positions above 41.55 with targets at 42.15 & 42.65 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 41.55 look for further downside with 41.25 & 40.80 as targets.

Comment The RSI calls for a new upleg.