The euro currency is starting to consolidate around the 1.1870 area against the US dollar as traders await the latest news about US stimulus talks. Technical analysis highlights that a breakout above the 1.1890 level could see the EURUSD pair rallying towards the 1.1935 area. Downside risks still remain if a new stimulus package is not agreed, placing the 1.1825 area as key support.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1860 level, key support is found at the 1.1825 and 1.1760 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1860 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1890 and 1.1935 levels.