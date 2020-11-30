BTCUSD Buy The Dip

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has surged higher over the weekend after traders and investors shrugged off concerns about possible crypto regulations for US citizens. Traders may now look to buy into a meaningful price dip towards the $17,200 or $16,500 area, in expectation of a coming rally. Higher time frame analysis for the BTCUSD pair shows that the $16,200 support level must hold this week.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $17,200 level, key resistance is found at the $18,000 and the $18,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $17,200 level, sellers may test the $16,900 and $16,500 levels.