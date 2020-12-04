USD/JPY Bearish M Pattern Formed

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY has formed a bearish M pattern and we might expect the price to break in the case of bad NFP result.

The NFP with all the data will be released later in the day. The pair has formed a narrow range before the NFP. We can spot a POC zone and a potential breakout point. 104.25-35 is the zone where we might expect rejection from. Above 104.35 there will be a bullish breakout. Below 103.65 we should see bearish breakout. Bullish targets are 104.69 and 105.16. Bearish targets are 103.35 and 103.00.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>