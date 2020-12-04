Fri, Dec 04, 2020 @ 17:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis US 30 Index Conveys Confidence above MAs

US 30 Index Conveys Confidence above MAs

By XM.com

The US 30 stock index (Cash) is tiptoeing higher after finding traction off the 100-period simple moving average (SMA), attached to the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud. Although the Ichimoku lines are fairly directionless, the red Tenkan-sen line is nudging the price marginally higher. The indices’ positive structure appears safeguarded above the support zone of 28,838-28,957 and is being defended by the improving trajectory of the SMAs.

The short-term oscillators are echoing intact positive momentum. The MACD, slightly above zero, is rising over its red trigger line, while the RSI is attempting to sustain its climb in the bullish region. Looking at the stochastic oscillator, the %K line is approaching the 80 mark, endorsing more advances.

To the upside, constraints may arise from the immediate resistance section of 30,108-30,212, which also involves the all-time high of 30,212. If buyers set their compass for uncharted territories, resistance could next come at the 30,405 level, which happens to be the 150.0% Fibo extension of the down leg from 28,957 until 26,065. Should their sails gain wind, the price may navigate towards the 161.8% Fibo of 30,745 before jumping higher towards the 176.4% Fibo of 31,164.

Alternatively, steering below the red Tenkan-sen line at 29,930, sellers may face an early support zone from the 50-period SMA at 29,900 until the 100-period SMA ay 29,700. Decisively diving underneath this region, which is surrounding the cloud and blue Kijun-sen line, the price may meet the 29,602 and 29,462 neighbouring lows, respectively, before declining to challenge the 29,310 and 29,166 key troughs.

All in all, the US30 index appears to be aiming for uncharted waters as it is maintaining its neutral-to-bullish tone above the SMAs, the cloud, and the 29,462 mark.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.