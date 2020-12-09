Wed, Dec 09, 2020 @ 06:35 GMT
Gold Price Starts Fresh Increase, Dollar Weakens

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a fresh increase and cleared the key $1,850 resistance.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line near $1,842 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD.
  • EUR/USD is showing positive signs above 1.2080, GBP/USD is consolidating below 1.3400.
  • The BoC Interest Rate Decision is scheduled for today (Forecast – no change from 0.25%).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past month, gold price tested the $1,765 support level against the US Dollar before staring a decent recovery. The price gained bullish momentum above the $1,800 resistance to move into a positive zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price broke many key hurdles near the $1,840 and $1,850 levels to start the current increase. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line near $1,842.

The price moved steadily and climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last major decline from the $1,965 high to $1,764 swing low. There was a close above the $1,850 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

If there are more upsides above $1,875 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), the price could accelerate higher towards $1,888 and $1,895.

Conversely, there could be a short-term downside correction below $1,860. However, the recent breakout zone at $1,850 and $1,840 could provide support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remained stable above 1.2080 and it could start another increase. Besides, GBP/USD is holding the 1.3250 support, but it must settle above 1.3400 to continue higher.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Trade Balance for Oct 2020 – Forecast €18B, versus €17.8B previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

