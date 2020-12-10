EURUSD Faces Further Weakness On Price Rejection

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD faces risk of further move lower following its price rejection. On the down, support comes in at 1.2050 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.2000 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1950 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1900 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 1.2150 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.2200 level. A move above here will target the 1.2250 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2300. All in all, EURUSD looks for more downside pressure on price rejection.

