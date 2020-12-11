EURUSD 1.2130 Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency has fallen against the US dollar after bulls failed to break above the current monthly high, around the 1.2177 area. Failure to overcome the 1.2130 area in the near-term could result in a correction back towards the 1.2090 support region. Risk-sentiment is currently elevated and pressuring the single currency, with a number of indices declining sharply.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2130 level, key support is found at the 1.2010 and 1.2090 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2030 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2177 and 1.2200 levels.