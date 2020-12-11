Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 10:45 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD 1.2130 Key

EURUSD 1.2130 Key

By OctaFX

The euro currency has fallen against the US dollar after bulls failed to break above the current monthly high, around the 1.2177 area. Failure to overcome the 1.2130 area in the near-term could result in a correction back towards the 1.2090 support region. Risk-sentiment is currently elevated and pressuring the single currency, with a number of indices declining sharply.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2130 level, key support is found at the 1.2010 and 1.2090 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2030 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2177 and 1.2200 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.