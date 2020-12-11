GBPUSD Pound Drops

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound has seen a sizeable decline against the US dollar currency this morning as traders scale back positions over concerns about Brexit. Continued weakness under the 1.3200 support level could see the GBPUSD pair being sold towards the 1.3000 level. Without any positive news developments, the GBPUSD pair is likely to remain under pressure going into the weekend.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3410 and 1.3470 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3300 level, key support is found at the 1.3160 and 1.3090 levels.