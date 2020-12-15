Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 13:07 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURJPY Struggles Below 18-Month High, Weak Positive Bias

EURJPY Struggles Below 18-Month High, Weak Positive Bias

By XM.com

EURJPY is struggling to gain positive momentum after its fast run above the descending channel and the 125.07 barrier, stalling around the 126.70 resistance.

The downside reversal for the 70 level in the RSI and the slowdown in the MACD oscillator justify the diminishing buying pressure, though, both remain well above their neutral thresholds keeping the short-term term risk skewed to the upside. In trend indicators, the bullish cross within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages is still an encouraging signal.

A close above the 126.70 barrier will brighten the broader outlook, pushing the price towards the 18-month high of 127.10, which has been frequently tested during September ahead of 127.50. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to the 129.30 line, taken from the peak on December 2018.

Should selling forces strengthen, the 125.07 support, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA would come under the spotlight. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 114.40 to 127.10 up leg at 124.07 is coming next, ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci of 122.21. Moving lower, the three-and-a-half-month low of 121.60 could initially turn support to keep bias on the positive side.

To sum up, EURJPY is facing a weaking bullish bias, where a drop below 121.60 is expected to enhance selling interest.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.