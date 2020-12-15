Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 13:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/USD Target At 0.7040

NZD/USD Target At 0.7040

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The New Zealand Dollar declined by 43 points or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to decline during the following trading session. Bearish traders might target the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7040 today.

However, a support cluster formed by the 200– hour SMA and the weekly pivot point near the 0.7060 area could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.