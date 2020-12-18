EURUSD 1.2400 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is trading around the best levels in over two years against the US dollar, as the pair continues to gain traction above the 1.2200 level. A bullish reversal pattern on the daily time frame is warning that the EURUSD pair could rally towards the 1.2400 level. The weekly chart shows that a multi-day price close above the 1.2300 level could even cause the EURUSD to rally towards the 1.2400 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2177 level, key support is found at the 1.2130 and 1.2090 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2177 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2300 and 1.2400 levels.