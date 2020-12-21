Mon, Dec 21, 2020 @ 13:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Trades Below 1.3300

GBP/USD Trades Below 1.3300

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped below the 1.3300 level.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 located at 1.3133. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to exceed the resistance area formed by the weekly S1 and the 200-hour SMA in the 1.3330/1.3410 range.

However, if the predetermined support level does not hold, the exchange rate could continue to trade downwards in the short term. Note that the nearest possible support level—the weekly S3, is located at 1.2984.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.