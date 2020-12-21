EUR/JPY Bullish Outlook At 125 Support Or Above 126.25

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY is testing the previous top at 127. The uptrend has reached a pivotal moment: will the uptrend be able to continue above the top?

The key decision zone is the 21 ema high and low. A bullish bounce would indicate that an uptrend continuation (green arrows) is probable

On the 4 hour chart, price action bounced at the resistance of the Wizz 8 level and previous top. This could indicate an ABC pattern within wave 4 (pink).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/JPY is testing the previous top at 127. Price action did confirm the previous expected bullish bounce at the 50% Fib.

Now, the uptrend has reached a pivotal moment: will the uptrend be able to continue above the top? Or will a larger bearish pullback take control?

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The EUR/JPY has a better chance of continuing with the uptrend for the moment. Mainly because of:

Te bullish break above the resistance trend lines (dotted orange).

The strong push above and away from the 21 ema zone.

The wave patterns suggest a completed ABC (grey) correction within wave 4 (orange).

The key decision zone is the 21 ema high and low. A bullish bounce would indicate that an uptrend continuation (green arrows) is probable

A bearish breakout, however, indicates a deeper retracement (red arrows). In that case, the immediate wave 123 (grey) pattern failed but the larger uptrend remains intact (blue arrows) via an expanded wave 4 (orange 4’).

On the 4 hour chart, price action bounced at the resistance of the Wizz 8 level and previous top. This could indicate an ABC (black) pattern within wave 4 (pink).

A bearish breakout could drop towards the Fibonacci targets around 124.50-125-125.50, where a bullish bounce is expected (green arrow).

An immediate bullish breakout (blue arrows) could take place if price action turns around and breaks above the local resistance zone.