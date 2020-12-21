Mon, Dec 21, 2020 @ 13:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Bullish Outlook At 125 Support Or Above 126.25

EUR/JPY Bullish Outlook At 125 Support Or Above 126.25

By Elite CurrenSea

EUR/JPY is testing the previous top at 127. The uptrend has reached a pivotal moment: will the uptrend be able to continue above the top?

The key decision zone is the 21 ema high and low. A bullish bounce would indicate that an uptrend continuation (green arrows) is probable

On the 4 hour chart, price action bounced at the resistance of the Wizz 8 level and previous top. This could indicate an ABC pattern within wave 4 (pink).

The EUR/JPY is testing the previous top at 127. Price action did confirm the previous expected bullish bounce at the 50% Fib.

Now, the uptrend has reached a pivotal moment: will the uptrend be able to continue above the top? Or will a larger bearish pullback take control?

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The EUR/JPY has a better chance of continuing with the uptrend for the moment. Mainly because of:

Te bullish break above the resistance trend lines (dotted orange).

The strong push above and away from the 21 ema zone.

The wave patterns suggest a completed ABC (grey) correction within wave 4 (orange).

The key decision zone is the 21 ema high and low. A bullish bounce would indicate that an uptrend continuation (green arrows) is probable

A bearish breakout, however, indicates a deeper retracement (red arrows). In that case, the immediate wave 123 (grey) pattern failed but the larger uptrend remains intact (blue arrows) via an expanded wave 4 (orange 4’).

On the 4 hour chart, price action bounced at the resistance of the Wizz 8 level and previous top. This could indicate an ABC (black) pattern within wave 4 (pink).

A bearish breakout could drop towards the Fibonacci targets around 124.50-125-125.50, where a bullish bounce is expected (green arrow).

An immediate bullish breakout (blue arrows) could take place if price action turns around and breaks above the local resistance zone.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.