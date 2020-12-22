Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 13:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis BTCUSD $22,400 Now Key

BTCUSD $22,400 Now Key

By OctaFX

Bitcoin is back under downside pressure on Tuesday as a number of fundamental and technical factors weigh on the first cryptocurrency. Technical analysis shows that sustained weakness below the $22,400 level could prompt a heavy drop towards the $20,000 area. Overall, sellers are attempting to move the BTCUSD pair below the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $22,800 level, key resistance is found at the $23,300 and the $23,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $22,800 level, sellers may test the $21,800 and $20,400 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.