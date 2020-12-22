BTCUSD $22,400 Now Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is back under downside pressure on Tuesday as a number of fundamental and technical factors weigh on the first cryptocurrency. Technical analysis shows that sustained weakness below the $22,400 level could prompt a heavy drop towards the $20,000 area. Overall, sellers are attempting to move the BTCUSD pair below the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $22,800 level, key resistance is found at the $23,300 and the $23,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $22,800 level, sellers may test the $21,800 and $20,400 levels.