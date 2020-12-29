Tue, Dec 29, 2020 @ 12:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis JP 225 Index Advances To A 30-Year High, Bias Cautiously Bullish

JP 225 Index Advances To A 30-Year High, Bias Cautiously Bullish

By XM.com

Japan’s 225 stock index (cash) staged a stunning rally before the year end, accelerating above the tough 26,960 ceiling of the one-month old consolidation phase and towards a 30-year high of 27,690.

The 28,000 – 28,500 psychological area will be closely watched in the short run as the RSI is flagging a bullish bias following the breach of a descending trendline. Yet, the indicator has already crossed above its 70 overbought mark, while the MACD could not surpass its red signal line despite rebounding, both hinting some caution over the price momentum.

If sellers come into play, the 26,960 resistance region should switch to support to keep the short-term outlook positive. Failure to do so could bring the lower boundary of the range around 26,300 under the spotlight as any violation at this point could confirm another negative extension towards the 25,300 barrier.

Meanwhile in the bigger picture, the market maintains a positive trajectory above 24,000.

Summarizing, Japan’s 225 index is expected to trade cautiously bullish in the short term, likely finding the next obstacle within the 28,000 – 28,500 zone.

 

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.