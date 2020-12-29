Tue, Dec 29, 2020 @ 12:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Bounces Off Support

EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency declined by 2.79% against the British Pound during last week’s trading sessions. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.8959 on December 24.

The exchange rate bounced off from the support line formed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel during yesterday’s trading session.

Most likely, the EUR/GBP currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during this week’s trading sessions.

The possible target for the currency exchange rate would be near the 0.9200 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.