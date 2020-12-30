Crude Oil: Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pivot (invalidation): 47.75

Our preference Long positions above 47.75 with targets at 48.60 & 48.95 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 47.75 look for further downside with 47.50 & 47.20 as targets.

Comment The RSI is mixed with a bullish bias.