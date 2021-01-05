Tue, Jan 05, 2021 @ 19:44 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Pound Sterling has declined by 1.13% against the Canadian Dollar during the past two weeks. The decline was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average on January 4.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bulls would be at the 1.7600 level.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern, a breakout could occur within this week’s trading sessions.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.