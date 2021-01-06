BTCUSD Breaks $35,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has broken above the $35,000 resistance level, with the number cryptocurrency hitting $35,800 in early Wednesday trade. Technical analysis highlights the $42,000 level as the strongest form of resistance if the $36,000 level is broken with conviction. To the downside, the $36,000 level is a major upside of a bullish price pattern and could be a potential take profit zone.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $31,500 level, key resistance is found at the $36,000 and the $42,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $31,500 level, sellers may test the $28,500 and $27,700 levels.