GBPUSD Critical Juncture

By OctaFX

The British pound is testing back towards the 1.3600 level against the US dollar after the pair found strong technical buying interest from around the 1.3535 level. Technical analysis shows that a bullish reversal pattern is still warning of a coming rally towards the 1.4000 area. Lower time frame analysis highlights that the 1.3625 area is likely to act as a major intraday pivot point.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3625 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3670 and the 1.3770 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3625, sellers may test the 1.3535 and 1.3420 support levels.

