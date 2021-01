Gold is bullish and after a big retracement we might see the final attempt from bulls to spike the price up.

1879-1888 is the critical support zone. Below 1869 the weekly trend will change to bearish. If we see the bounce from the POC zone watch for 1914 and 1938 as targets. However, a break below 1868 might instruct the market to remain bearish next week so we will sell on rallies. Have in mind that GOLD is volatile and big moves can happen on Friday.