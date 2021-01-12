Tue, Jan 12, 2021 @ 12:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAU/USD Trades At 1,860.00

XAU/USD Trades At 1,860.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since Tuesday morning, the XAU/USD exchange rate pierced the resistance level formed by the 55-hour SMA and the Fibo 23.60% near 1,860.00.

From the one hand, it is likely that yellow metal could extend gains the US Dollar in the short term. In this case the rate would have to exceed the resistance area formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs in the 1,888.40/1,900.90 range.

From the other hand, some downside potential could prevail in the market within the following trading session. In this case the price for gold could tumble below the psychological level at 1,820.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.