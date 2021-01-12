EUR/USD Could Trade Downwards

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since Monday afternoon, the EUR/USD currency pair has been trading sideways around the weekly S1 at 1.2161.

It is likely that the exchange rate could be pushed down by the 55-hour moving average near 1.2190. Note that the rate could gain support from the weekly S2 at 1.2099. If the given support level holds, a reversal north could follow.

In the meantime, it is unlikely that bulls could prevail in the market, and the currency pair could exceed the 1.2240/1.2260 area due to the resistance formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP.