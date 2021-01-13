Wed, Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:41 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Attempting To Recover

USDJPY Attempting To Recover

By OctaFX

The US dollar is attempting to recover higher against the Japanese yen currency, following a pullback towards the 103.60 level. The USDJPY pair took a tumble below the 104.00 level after US bond yields starting to fall, following recent strong gains. Technical analysis highlights the 104.50 level as a key breakout zone and one which could cause the USDJPY pair to surge.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 104.00 level, key resistance is found at the 104.30 and 104.50 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 104.00 level, key support is found at the 1043.60 and 103.60 levels

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.