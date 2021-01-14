Thu, Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Breakout Occurs

USD/CAD Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar declined by 60 pips or 0.47% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout had occurred, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for bears would be near the weekly support level at 1.2610.

However, the currency exchange rate could make a brief pullback towards the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2718 within this session

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.