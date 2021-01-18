BTCUSD $32,000 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The BTCUSD pair has come under increasing downside pressure over the weekend after bulls failed to take the number once crypto back above the $40,000 level. Technical analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is now trapped inside a large symmetrical triangle pattern. A breakout under the bottom the triangle pattern, around the $32,000 level, could cause a heavy technical sell-off.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,600 level, key resistance is found at the $38,000 and the $40,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,600 level, sellers may test the $32,000 and $30,000 levels.