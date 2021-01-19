Tue, Jan 19, 2021 @ 15:06 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Upside Potential Could Prevail

CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Upside Potential Could Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the end of November, the CAD/JPY currency pair has been trading upwards within a rising wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could extend gains within the predetermined pattern until the beginning of March. Then, a breakout south could follow, and the rate could decline to the Fibo 23.60% at 78.44.

Meanwhile, note that the currency pair is supported by the 55-, 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 81.50 area. Thus, some upside potential could continue to prevail in the market.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.