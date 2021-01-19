Tue, Jan 19, 2021 @ 15:06 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCAD Ranges, with Upside Efforts Curbed by 200-MA

USDCAD Ranges, with Upside Efforts Curbed by 200-MA

By XM.com

USDCAD appears to have glided into a sideways market with a floor at 1.2624 and a ceiling at the 1.2834. The price is currently standing on the slight upturn in the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) trying to gain some footing. Nevertheless, from the beginning of the year, the picture is fairly neutral, something also demonstrated in the directionless Ichimoku lines.

The dictating 100- and 200-period SMAs are defending the broader negative picture, while the short-term oscillators and the subsided negative tempo of the 50-period SMA are proposing an extension of the horizontal pattern. The MACD remains in positive territory but below its red trigger line, while the RSI is hovering around the 50 threshold. Yet, the stochastic oscillator has turned bullish, suggesting forthcoming price advances.

If buyers push off the 50-period SMA at 1.2721, early heavy resistance could arise from the respective 100- and 200-period SMAs at 1.2743 and 1.2777. Should the capping 200-period SMA break down, the neighbouring 1.2800 hurdle and the roof of the sideways channel at 1.2834 could impede further improvements towards the 1.2875 high.

On the flipside, sellers face immediate support from the 50-period SMA at 1.2724 and the adjacent low of 1.2702. Sinking from here, the pair may put pressure on the near 33-month low of 1.2624, which happens to be the floor of the range. Penetrating the bottom may boost the bearish bearing, sending the price towards the 1.2585 and 1.2547 lows, identified in April 2018, before targeting the April 2018 low of 1.2526.

Concluding, a break either above 1.2834 or below 1.2624 could reveal the next price direction. Yet, a shift above 1.2958 may breathe some confidence back into the pair.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.