EURUSD 1.2150 Now Key

The euro currency continues to correct higher against the US dollar, as traders react to Italian Prime Minister Conte winning a vote of confidence in the Italian parliament. Continued gains above the 1.2150 level could see the EURUSD pair testing towards the 1.2180 level. A daily price close under the 1.2125 support level would cause short-term downside pressure towards the EURUSD pair to increase.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2100 level, key support is found at the 1.2060 and 1.2000 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2100 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2125 and 1.2150 levels.