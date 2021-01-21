Thu, Jan 21, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Reverses Near 1.2144, Will It Push Lower?

EUR/USD Reverses Near 1.2144, Will It Push Lower?

By Orbex

The euro currency is trading with some modest losses on Wednesday. The declines come after price action made a rebound just a few pips above the 1.2050 technical support.

This rebound pushed prices to test their technical resistance level near 1.2144. Following this small rally, price action reversed gains.

At the moment, prices remain stuck within the 1.2144 resistance and 1.2050 support. With the stochastics oscillator moving out from the overbought levels, we expect to see a retest back to the 1.2050 level, a bit more firmly.

If the euro currency loses the support near 1.2050, then we expect a gradual decline towards the 1.1900 level next.

To the upside, a close above the 1.2177 – 1.2144 level, will open the way to further gains.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.