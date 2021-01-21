Thu, Jan 21, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Prices Rise To An Eight-Day High

Gold Prices Rise To An Eight-Day High

By Orbex

The precious metal has managed to rise to an 8-day high following a close above the 1850 handle on an intraday basis.

The Stochastics oscillator currently looks somewhat bullish with the possibility that the overbought conditions may persist.

If price closes above 1850 on a daily basis, then we expect to see further gains. The next key technical resistance for gold is the 1911.50 level.

In the near term, gold prices will need to establish support once again near the 1850 handle. Given that there has been a strong consolidation taking place near this technical support, there is a good chance that price action might continue to push higher.

To the downside, a close below the 1850 handle will open up to the 1817.80 level of technical support.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.