Thu, Jan 21, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Tests Rising Wedge Pattern

GBP/USD Tests Rising Wedge Pattern

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During today’s morning, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been testing the upper line of the rising wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could bounce off and trade downwards within the predetermined pattern. Note that the pair could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3584/1.3650 range.

However, if the given pattern does not holds, the British Pound could continue to extend gains against the US Dollar in the shot term. Note that the nearest resistance level—the weekly R2, is located at 1.3844.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.