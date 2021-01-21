EUR/USD Broke Upper Channel Line

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During Thursday morning hours, the EUR/USD currency pair broke the upper line of the medium-term descending channel.

It is likely that the exchange rate could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 1.2110/1.2135 area and trade upwards in the short term. The rate could target the weekly R1 at 1.2185.

However, if the given support does not hold, a reversal south could occur in the nearest future. In this case the currency pair could re-test the psychological level at 1.2080.