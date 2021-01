The EUR/USD is at an important level. It will be make it or break it for the pair.

The price is set between important confluence points. Below 1.2151, the EUR/USD will go to 1.2120 and 1.2085. W L3 hasn’t been tested yet so generally I don’t expect it to happen today unless the major news hit the wire. A close above 1.2180 and the pair is gonna test 1.2201, 1.2222 and 1.2234.