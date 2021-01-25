EURUSD 1.2200 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency has started the new trading week with a positive tone against the US dollar, following a solid weekly price close. Technical analysis highlights that the 1.2200 level remains achievable while bulls continue to defend the 1.2170 support level. Looking at upside targets for the EURUSD pair this week, the 1.2250 level appears to be key above the 1.2220 area.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2170 level, key support is found at the 1.2100 and 1.2060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2170 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2200 and 1.2220 levels.