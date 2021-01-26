Tue, Jan 26, 2021 @ 10:13 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Stuck Near Technical Resistance

EUR/USD Stuck Near Technical Resistance

By Orbex

The euro currency is looking to break out from the technical resistance range of 1.2177 and 1.2144.

However, price action remains weaker as it struggles to break out from this range. Meanwhile, the ascending triangle pattern continues to remain in play for the moment.

In the event that prices break out above 1.2177, then we would see a rise toward 1.2300 at the very least.

The stochastics oscillator currently is moving down from the overbought levels and therefore signals that price action could potentially push lower.

However, this is subject to price is breaking the minor trend line that we see for the moment.

Or breakdown below this trendline will see the euro currency once again attempting to slide towards the technical support near 1.2050.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.