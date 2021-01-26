Tue, Jan 26, 2021 @ 10:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Prices Confined To Friday's Range

Gold Prices Confined To Friday’s Range

By Orbex

The precious metal is trading subdued with much of price action staying within the range from last Friday.

As a result, price action is seen consolidating near the 1850 level of support multiple times. This consolidation could potentially give way for the markets to break out in the near term.

To the downside, the 1817.79 level of technical support remains within scope. Given the multiple rejections near this level recently, we expect the support level to hold.

Meanwhile, to the upside or close above the recent highs near 1873 to 1874 level could see prices eventually rising toward the 1911.50 technical resistance.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.