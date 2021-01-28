USD/CHF Is Facing Significant Resistance Near 0.8920

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 05:31 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CHF started a fresh increase after testing the 0.8840 support.
  • It is now facing a strong resistance near 0.8920 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD failed to surpass the 1.2200 resistance zone, GBP/USD is correcting gains.
  • The US Gross Domestic Product is likely to grow 3.9% in Q4 2020 (Preliminary).

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

The US Dollar remained well bid above 0.8830 and 0.8840 against the Swiss Franc. USD/CHF started a fresh increase above 0.8865 and it is now facing a strong resistance.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair cleared the 0.8880 level and it settled nicely above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was also a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8920 high to 0.8837 swing low. However, the pair is still facing a significant resistance near the 0.8920 level (a multi-touch zone).

If there is a successful break above 0.8920, the pair could rise steadily towards the 0.8950 and 0.8965 resistance levels. On the downside, there are many major supports forming near 0.8865. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.8865 on the same chart.

A clear break below the trend line and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support on the downside is near the 0.8840, followed by 0.8802.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to clear the 1.2200 resistance zone and started a fresh decline. Conversely, GBP/USD retested the 1.3750 resistance zone before correcting lower.

Economic Releases

  • German CPI for Jan 2021 (YoY) (Preliminary) – Forecast 0.7%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • German CPI for Jan 2021 (MoM) (Preliminary) – Forecast 0.4%, versus 0.5% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 875K, versus 900K previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product Q4 2020 (Preliminary) – Forecast 3.9%, versus previous 33.4%.

 

Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

