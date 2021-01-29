EUR/JPY Bulls Likely To Prevail

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The common European currency surged by 60 basis points or 0.48% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached a resistance level at 126.11 during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate is likely to make a brief retracement towards the 126.11 area within this session.