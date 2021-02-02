Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Euro Resumes Slide, After A Two-Day Gain

Euro Resumes Slide, After A Two-Day Gain

By Orbex

The euro currency is trading weaker on Monday following two daily sessions of gains previously. Price action remains confined below the 1.2144 level of resistance.

Given the current pace of declines, the EURUSD currency pair is likely to test the 1.2050 level of support more firmly.

We expect the support level near 1.2050 to hold up for the moment. As a result, the EURUSD could maintain a sideways range within 1.2144 and 1.2050 levels.

The stochastics oscillator is currently moving closer to the oversold levels. Therefore, we could expect to see prices rebounding off the 1.2050 handle.

In the unlikely event that the EURUSD loses the 1.2050 support, we could expect to see a larger correction down to 1.1900.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.