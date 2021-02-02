GBP/USD Testing The Lower Trend-Line

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound sterling is also on track to post declines following a period of consolidation since last week.

Price action is currently testing the lower trendline of the ascending wedge pattern. A continuation to the downside could potentially open the way for the GBPUSD to test the 1.3500 level of support.

However, for this to materialize, the GBPUSD will need to post a convincing breakdown lower.

Given that price action closed rather flat on a weekly basis, a bearish close this week could potentially strengthen the downside bias.

This could mean that the cable could be looking to post further declines in the medium-term outlook.