Gold Prices Struggle To Breakout Above 1874

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
By Orbex

The precious metal continues to trade flat amid the US dollar strengthening. While prices have managed to stay afloat above the 1850 level of support, the upper resistance level near 1874 is proving hard to break.

As a result, gold prices remain caught within the 1874 and 1850 levels for the moment. The stochastics oscillator also signals the rather choppy movement within the said levels.

Price action on the higher chart timeframes also continues to remain mixed. As a result, we could expect to see gold prices staying below the 1874 level for becoming few sessions.

The bias still remains to the downside, however, a swing low is being formed near the 1835 level.

A close below this level will potentially open the way for gold prices to retest the lower support near 1817.79.

